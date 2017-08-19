Calum Chambers could be handed second Arsenal chance

England international Calum Chambers could have a future under Arsene Wenger following his decision to offload Gabriel to Valencia earlier this week.

Gabriel secured his switch to Los Che for £10m earlier on Friday following a two-and-a-half year spell with the Gunners.



According to The Mirror, Arsene Wenger is prepared to offer a fresh opportunity to Chambers, who impressed during his season-long loan with Middlesbrough.



Chambers was initially expected to join Crystal Palace on a permanent basis this summer, but those plans have been scrapped following Gabriel's departure.



Meanwhile, the Gunners have also turned down a surprise loan approach from Inter Milan for Germany international Shkodran Mustafi.



Arsene Wenger has stressed the need to reduce the overall numbers in his first-team squad, and the likes of Kieran Gibbs, Mathieu Debuchy, Carl Jenkinson and Lucas Perez could also be shown the exit door this month.



Chambers has three years left on his Arsenal contract which he signed while arriving from Southampton for £16m in July 2014.

