Newcastle planning incredible move for former striker Andy Carroll

Having missed out on Arsenal's Lucas Perez , Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has identified West Ham's Andy Carroll as the man who can strike a formidable partnership with Dwight Gayle upfront.





Arsenal's Lucas Perez has always reiterated his desire to return to Deportivo and the Spanish side are also the only club willing to come close to Arsenal's €15 million valuation as they are readying a €12 million bid. Newcastle were not willing to go higher than €10 million for the forward.



Now, manager Rafael Benitez wants to bring Andy Carroll from West Ham on a season-long loan deal that would mark a sensational and emotional return, according to the Mirror. Carroll started his career at Newcastle, having come up through the youth ranks and signed his professional contract with the club in 2006.



He started to make his mark for the club in 2009 after Newcastle was relegated to the Championship. He was instrumental in bringing the Magpies back to the Premier League, scoring 17 goals in 39 appearances in the league. He continued his hot form following promotion, banging in 11 goals in 19 appearances.



This led to interests from Liverpool who signed Carroll, just six months after the new season had begun, for £35 million, which made him the most expensive English footballer in history at that time.



Carroll's career has recently started to pick up form again after impressive performances for West Ham and Benitez now wants him back at Newcastle. West Ham are believed to be slightly irritated with his injury struggles and are open to the idea of a loan deal.

