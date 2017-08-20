Man City make one final attempt for Alexis Sanchez

Manchester City will reportedly make a final offer of £60m for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez with the promise of matching his wage demands.

The Chile international has not participated for the Gunners this season with an abdominal strain restricting his appearance in the Premier League.



Sanchez is expected to return for the Gunners' trip to Liverpool next weekend, but the Citizens are still hopeful of luring him to the Etihad this summer.



According to The Sun, Pep Guardiola and director of football Txiki Begiristain see Sanchez as the final piece in their title-winning jigsaw, and they are prepared to pay him wages of around £400,000-a-week.



The former Barcelona man has shown no signs of extending his Gunners contract this month, and Arsene Wenger's side could be tempted by the £60m sum on offer prior to the transfer deadline.



Arsenal have been on the hunt for a wide player over the past month, but it appears that they will stick with the current squad regardless of whether Sanchez stays or not.

