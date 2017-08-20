Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer wants to bring in few more players after horrible start

Frank de Boer is in a bit of a crisis after a dismal start to the Premier League season and desperately wants to bring in new players before the transfer window shuts in 11 days.

Crystal Palace have lost the first two games of the new Premier League season, going down 3-0 at home to newly-promoted team Huddersfield before Liverpool beat them 1-0 at Anfield yesterday.



Palace have only signed Jairo Riedewald on a permanent transfer, in addition to two loan signings - Timothy Fosu-Mensah from Manchester United and Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Manager Frank de Boer has now admitted that his side is in serious trouble and they are in need of signings fast.



Speaking to the Daily Mail after Palace's loss to Liverpool, he was quoted saying: "We are still looking to see if there is real quality to add to our squad. If there is real quality rather than panic buys, we won't hesitate."



He might also be tempted to sell Andros Townsend to fund signing more players. In addition, de Boer will also resist the temptation to sign Mamadou Sakho from Liverpool on a permanent basis as he would cost the club around £30 million.



Palace's hierarchy would likely be reluctant to splurge as they have already done so in the past three seasons, which is why de Boer will be tasked with selling players before buying anyone new this season.

