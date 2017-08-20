Manchester United will allow De Gea to join Real Madrid next season if they sign Donnarumma

Jose Mourinho will be more than happy to allow David De Gea to join Real Madrid next season if they manage to get Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan as a replacement.

Both De Gea and Donnarumma have been subjects of complicated transfer sagas. The former was close to joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2015 but an infamous incident involving a problem with the fax machine stopped paperwork from being completed before the transfer deadline. Real have not given up on de Gea and recently renewed their interest once again.



Donnarumma, on the other hand, was at war with his club AC Milan for much of the current transfer window. Having said that he wanted to become a captain and legend at the club, the Italy international then handed in a transfer request after his demand for higher wages was not met. There was a lot of back and forth with the player's agent Mino Raiola and AC Milan but all parties eventually agreed on a new four-year contract for Donnarumma.



Now, the Sun has reported that Mourinho will be open to letting de Gea leave for Real Madrid next summer only if he is able to get Donnarumma in first. Selling de Gea to Real Madrid could also give Manchester United some headway in their pursuit of other targets like Raphael Varane and Gareth Bale.

