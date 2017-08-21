Arsenal duo join Birmingham City on loan

Championship club Birmingham City have secured the services of Arsenal pair Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall on season-long loan deals, Sky Sports News reveals.

The pair were unlikely to feature in the Gunners' plans for the campaign, and they have been allowed to gain valuable playing time in the second tier.



Jenkinson, 25, was initially expected to leave the Emirates on a permanent basis after falling out-of-favour under Arsene Wenger, but he has surprisingly been loaned out for the final year of his contract.



Meanwhile, Bramall joined the Gunners from non-league Hednesford in January, and he was part of the squad for the pre-season tour of Australia and China.



The young left-back will enjoy his first taste of league football with the Blues, who are managed by former Tottenham Hotspur boss Harry Redknapp.



The west Midlands club have made an average start to their Championship season with four points in as many games, and the Gunners duo will significantly boost their full-back positions for the campaign.

