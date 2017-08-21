Manchester United eyeing surprise move for Real Madrid defender

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a surprise approach for Real Madrid's Raphael Varane prior to this month's transfer deadline.





The Red Devils have made a brilliant start to the new campaign with comfortable 4-0 victories over West Ham United and Swansea City.



Despite the positive start, Mourinho is still looking at the possibility of recruiting a new defender to his ranks, and according to Don Balon, the club have been sensationally linked with a move for Varane.



The France international is currently the first-choice defender alongside Sergio Ramos at the heart of the Real defence, but Mourinho is still hoping to lure his former player to Old Trafford.



Eric Bailly and Phil Jones have been the preferred pair in the Red Devils' backline but there are still concerns behind them with Victor Lindelof yet to adapt to English football while Chris Smalling continues to be linked with a summer exit.



United and Real Madrid have had a strained relationship since the failed De Gea move back in 2015, and it would take a stupendous offer to test Los Blancos' resolve

