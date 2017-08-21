Tony Pulis still has doubts over Kevin Wimmer move

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has yet to decide on a summer move to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Wimmer .

The Austria has been strongly tipped for a Hawthorns switch after failing to break into the first-team under Mauricio Pochettino.



Moreover, Spurs are closing in on the club-record signing of Ajax's Davinson Sanchez, and this is likely to push Wimmer further down the pecking order.



Both Stoke City and Crystal Palace are said to have made enquiries for the former Koln man, but West Brom remain in the driving seat for the centre-back.



According to Sky Sports News, Pulis is holding out on the club's pursuit of Wimmer as he is unsure whether he is the right player to shore up his backline.



The Baggies' hierarchy have already given the green light for a £15m move but the final decision is likely to be left to the Welshman.



Wimmer has managed just 15 league appearances for Tottenham Hotspur since linking up from the German Bundesliga two years ago.

