PSG pull out of deal to sign Alexis Sanchez

Paris St Germain have pulled the plug on a move to sign Arsenal and Chile international forward Alexis Sanchez . The French giants have had a final bid of 50 million euros rejected.





Sanchez, whose contract with the Gunners will expire next summer, has informed the club that he intends to either leave or see out the remainder of his deal; with the player indicating that he has no intention to sign a fresh contract at the Emirates Stadium.



The long-running saga of Sanchez's future at Arsenal seems to have taken a U-turn, with Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger confirming the player would be available for selection this weekend for the vital game against rivals Liverpool.



Sanchez has been a long-term target for PSG, who have already added Neymar to their ranks this summer. Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe is also a name that has been persistently linked with a transfer to Paris.



However, a deal for Sanchez to the Ligue 1 side appears to be off. Sanchez's only other potential suitor appears to be Premier League rivals Man City, with Pep Guardiola's side offering £35 million for the Chilean.

