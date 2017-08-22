Chelsea to make late offer for Ross Barkley

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley could be set for a move for Chelsea, as reports have suggested that the Stamford Bridge side have made an enquiry for the England international. Barkley is coming into the final year of his Toffees contract and is seeking a move away from Goodison Park.





Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been locked in talks with Everton regarding a move for Barkley but Spurs have so far refused to match the Toffees' 20 million GBP valuation for the midfielder, instead offering a paltry 12 million.



Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is a huge fan of Barkley and is now reportedly weighing a move for the unhappy midfielder.



According to reports, Conte contacted Chelsea's board to discuss a potential move for the player, even though the midfielder is not one of the club's long-term targets. Conte has insisted that the club make a bid for Barkley to avoid him heading to one of their Premier League title challenging rivals.



With just under two weeks remaining of the transfer window, Barkley is hoping to have his future sorted as soon as possible and is believed to have already been searching for homes in London.

