Coutinho to stay with Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho , who has been linked with a transfer move to Barcelona as a replacement for Neymar, has been told by Liverpool club representatives that his contract will be extended and his salary almost doubled if he stays at Anfield. Coutinho has reportedly submitted a transfer request two weeks ago.





Neymar's departure to Paris St Germain for 220 million euros has meant that Barcelona have needed to move quickly to find a replacement for the Brazilian, with Coutinho of Liverpool their preferred option. However, Liverpool have insisted that Coutinho cannot leave the club and rejected the player's transfer request.



Coutinho has three years remaining on his current deal with Liverpool and the club have informed him that he will need to stay put for the duration of the deal.



The former Inter Milan midfielder is one of the Premier League's brightest talents and Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has told the club's board that they must do all they can to keep hold of the player.



Coutinho's agent has now reportedly told Liverpool that his client will be staying at Anfield.



Liverpool fans will remember a similar situation a few years back, after Luis Suarez requested a transfer to Barcelona, with the Uruguayan ultimately ending up at the Nou Camp.

