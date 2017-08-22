Tottenham make final offer for Ryan Sessegnon

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has informed club acquaintances that he is becoming increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress being made for a move for Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon . The England youth international is considered one of the finest prospects of his generation.





Spurs have had their most recent offer of £15 million up front with a further £15 million depending on appearances and club success rejected by Fulham. Tottenham are reportedly not ready to improve their most recent offer for the 17-year-old and the player's future remains undecided, with a move unlikely to be wrapped up - if at all - until the end of the transfer window.



Sessegnon has burst onto the scene at Craven Cottage, with an impressive goal to game ratio for a defender. His success for the Championship club has also been matched in his performances for England's under-19 team, for whom he has scored 4 goals in 11 games.



Arsenal and Chelsea are both monitoring Sessegnon's situation, but are not prepared to make an offer for the youngster until next season.

