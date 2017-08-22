News » Premier League news » Tottenham Hotspur news
Tottenham make final offer for Ryan Sessegnon
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has informed club acquaintances that he is becoming increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress being made for a move for Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon. The England youth international is considered one of the finest prospects of his generation.
Spurs have had their most recent offer of £15 million up front with a further £15 million depending on appearances and club success rejected by Fulham. Tottenham are reportedly not ready to improve their most recent offer for the 17-year-old and the player's future remains undecided, with a move unlikely to be wrapped up - if at all - until the end of the transfer window.
Sessegnon has burst onto the scene at Craven Cottage, with an impressive goal to game ratio for a defender. His success for the Championship club has also been matched in his performances for England's under-19 team, for whom he has scored 4 goals in 11 games.
Arsenal and Chelsea are both monitoring Sessegnon's situation, but are not prepared to make an offer for the youngster until next season.
