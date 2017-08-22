Andreas Pereira off to Valencia?

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira could be headed for another loan stint in La Liga with Valencia seemingly interested in his signature.

The Brazilian ace scored five goals in 35 outings for Granada last season, but he was unable to prevent them from beating the drop.



Pereira had earlier suggested via MUTV that he would fight for a place in the United first-team, but according to The Mail, Los Che have emerged as a realistic option for the attacker.



Other than his regular wing position, the 21-year-old also featured in the central midfield and number 10 role last term, but his opportunities could be restricted at United owing to Jose Mourinho's dependence on his regulars.



Anthony Martial and Marouane Fellaini have been the first-choice picks from the bench in recent games, and this is unlikely to change in the future with the club in a good run of form.



Since signing for United in 2014, Pereira has managed just 13 senior appearances across all competitions. He currently has a year left on his contract.

