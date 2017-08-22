Franck Ribery headed to Premier League?

French winger Franck Ribery is a surprise target for Southampton, Newcastle United, West Brom and Crystal Palace. The Bayern Munich veteran has told his agent that he would like to try his luck in the Premier League before calling time on his trophy-laden career.

Ribery, who is set to find first-team opportunity at Bayern difficult to come by this season, has been linked with a move to England on numerous occasions but so far has remained loyal to the Bavarian giants, for whom he joined from Marseille 10 years ago.



The 34-year-old has one year remaining on his deal with Bayern and is said to be interested in a move away for first-team football. The 5 foot 7 winger has won the Bundesliga 7 times since his arrival in Germany and one Champions League trophy.



Southampton, Newcastle, WBA and Crystal Palace are all amongst the teams who have expressed an interest in the former France international, with Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez believed to be leading the race to sign the veteran forward.



The player will be allowed to leave the German side for a nominal fee, in respect of player's service to the club.

