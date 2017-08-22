Michy Batshuayi heading for Chelsea exit?

Belgium international Michy Batshuayi could be offered an escape route back to Ligue 1 with Lille prepared to make an offer for his services.

The 23-year-old joined the Blues from French club Marseille for £33m last summer, and he was largely used from the substitutes' bench.



Overall, he managed just one Premier League start for the west London giants, and that was only after they secured the English crown for the sixth time.



According to The Mirror, Lille boss Marcelo Bielsa is eyeing a reunion with his former Marseille striker, whose position at Stamford Bridge still remains in doubt.



Batshuayi started the Community Shield and the Premier League opener for the Blues, but he was benched for last weekend's 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in favour of Alvaro Morata.



The striker has yet to find the net in the new league season, and he did not do his chances a lot of good after he scored an own goal which nearly cost his side valuable points at Spurs.



Chelsea have already begun the hunt for another top-class striker, and any potential arrival could tempt Batshuayi to pursue a fresh challenge.



Lille are prepared to pay a fee of £36m for his signature, around £3m more than what the Blues paid to Les Phoceens 12 months ago.

