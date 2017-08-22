Arsenal ready to sell Shkodran Mustafi

Arsenal are prepared to cash in on defender Shkodran Mustafi , should a club match their asking price this summer. The Germany international was recently the subject of a failed loan approach from Inter Milan.





According to The Star, the north London giants are open to the prospect of offloading the World Cup winner after he failed to bond with his fellow Gunners' teammates.



The 25-year-old has been fairly inconsistent in the Gunners backline following his impressive form in the first half of last season, and the club are said to want the entire £35m paid to Valencia last year to sanction his sale.



Inter Milan are currently the leading candidates to pursue the World Cup, and it will be interesting to see whether they would be willing to match the Gunners' valuation.



Arsene Wenger has already permitted Gabriel's sale to Valencia due to his average coordination on the playing field, and Mustafi could be the next in line to be shown the exit door.

