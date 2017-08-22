West Ham in search for Slaven Bilic replacement?

West Ham United are reportedly assessing the future of manager Slaven Bilic following a poor start to the 2017/18 season.





The east London outfit have lost the opening two games of the Premier League campaign while conceding seven goals in the process.



West Ham have made good business in the transfer market this summer with Pablo Zabaleta, Joe Hart, Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez all possessing Premier League experience, but the results have not gone their way.



The Hammers were humbled at Manchester United by 4-0 scoreline in the league's opener while last weekend's trip to Southampton resulted in a 3-2 defeat due to late gasp Charlie Austin penalty.



Bilic's position had been put into doubt at the end of the previous season, but the club's co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan decided to offer him the vote of confidence.



According to The Mirror, the club's hierarchy will be watching the team's performances in the coming games before judging whether they require a change in management.



The Hammers have been forced to play three away games at the start of the campaign due to the recently concluded World Athletics Championships, and this has played some part in the club's tough start to the campaign.



Newcastle United's Rafael Benitez is among the leading names propping up the Hammers' managerial shortlist despite declining them for a move to Real Madrid back in 2015.

