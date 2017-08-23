Barcelona plan fourth bid for Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona are reportedly maintaining their interest in Liverpool attacker Philippe Coutinho with a fourth offer likely to be made in the coming days.

The Catalan giants have failed with three bids for the Brazil international with their latest offer of £118m swiftly knocked back by the Reds.



It had been recently suggested that Coutinho and his representative could hold clear-to-air talks with the Reds in order to withdraw the transfer request, but the saga does not seize to end.



According to Sky Sports News, the 25-year-old is determined to push through a move away from Merseyside with Barcelona having no intention to back down.



The former Spanish champions will propose an improved £138m package for the attacker with £101m to be paid up front. The remaining £37m sum is likely to be adjusted in add-ons which are Champions League related and easily achievable.



Coutinho has not taken part for Liverpool this season to a back injury but Jurgen Klopp is adamant that the Brazilian will remain at Anfield beyond the summer.

