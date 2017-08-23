Chelsea make final bid for Danny Drinkwater

After prolonged discussions between Chelsea and Leicester City for the transfer of England international midfielder Danny Drinkwater , last season's Premier League champions have made a final bid for the player. Drinkwater has indicated that he would like to leave the Foxes for a new challenge.





Antonio Conte has so far had a frustrating transfer window, missing out on many of his top targets for rival clubs. Romelu Lukaku rejected the Blues to join Man Utd and a deal for Ross Barkley seems to have fallen through as Tottenham look set to agree on a package with Everton for the player's transfer.



Chelsea have offered a final deal of £23 million plus a further £2 million in additional payments over the next 12 months, having had their last bid of £20 million rejected.



Conte is a big fan of Drinkwater's talents and is hopeful that his newest offer for the player will ensure Chelsea are allowed to speak to the player.



Drinkwater was a major catalyst in Leicester City's surprise Premier League winning campaign and numerous clubs have expressed interest in the player since that successful season. Drinkwater has two years remaining on his deal with the Foxes and has so far stalled on a new contract on the table at Leicester.

