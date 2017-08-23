Inter Milan approach Arsenal with an initial loan deal for Mustafi

Inter Milan are reportedly determined to pursue the services of German defender Shkodran Mustafi before the transfer window slams shut next week.

The World Cup winner has been linked with a surprise move away from the Emirates despite only joining the club from Valencia for £35m last year.



According to The Mirror, the Nerazzurri have been encouraged in their chase to sign the centre-back after he failed to bond with his fellow teammates.



Luciano Spalletti's side have approached the Gunners with an initial loan deal for Mustafi with the obligation to buy for £20m at the end of the season.



Apart from Inter Milan, Juventus are also keeping tabs on the former Sampdoria man as they seek to fill the void left by Leonardo Bonucci's transfer to AC Milan.



Mustafi had a mixed debut campaign with the Gunners last term as injuries restricted him to just 26 appearances in the top-flight.



He made his first competitive appearance of the season in the 1-0 loss at Stoke City, where he was criticised for his poor showing alongside Granit Xhaka.

