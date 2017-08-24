Chelsea plan fresh £35m bid for Arsenal contract rebel

Premier League holders Chelsea will return with a fresh attempt to sign Arsenal contract rebel Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer. The England international has just 10 months left on his previous deal, and the Blues are growing confident of pursuing his services.





According to The Mirror, the reigning champions will lodge a renewed £35m attempt for the versatile attacker after their initial £30m bid was knocked back by the north London giants.



Antonio Conte is eager to recruit at least three players to his ranks before next Thursday's deadline, and he is hopeful that Oxlade-Chamberlain will push through a move to Stamford Bridge in the coming days.



The former Southampton graduate is due to hold a meeting with Arsene Wenger and chief executive Ivan Gazidis on Thursday where he could express his desire to move on rather than discussing terms over a new contract.



Arsene Wenger has already made his mind up to keep Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil for the final year of their contracts, but they could sanction the sale of Oxlade-Chamberlain, should the right offer come in.

