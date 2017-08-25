Everton to face Lyon, Atalanta in Europa League

Everton have been handed a tough looking draw in the Europa League which includes Lyon, Atalanta BC and Apollon Limassol. Ronald Koeman 's side qualified for the group stage of the competition last night following a 1-1 draw against Hajduk Split which clinched a 3-1 aggregate victory.





Out of the 12 groups drawn, the Toffees have received the toughest draw with trips to Lyon and Atalanta, who finished fourth in the French Ligue 1 and Serie A respectively. Cypriot side Apollon Limassol look the easiest of the three opponents, but the Toffees will have their task cut out getting to the knockout stage.



Meanwhile, league rivals Arsenal appear to have got a relatively simpler group with Koln, Bate Borisov and Red Star Belgrade, although they may to guard against complacency against teams, who are no walkovers.



Everton's immediate focus will be on their trip to Stamford Bridge this weekend where they will seek to preserve their unbeaten run against Chelsea. Arsenal, on the other hand, travel to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who recently reached the Champions League proper.

