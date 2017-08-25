Chelsea planning fresh bid for EPL striker

Premier League holders Chelsea are reportedly planning a fresh attempt to sign Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente .

Blues boss Antonio Conte had been keen on a reunion with Llorente during the January transfer window, but his side failed to convince the Swans into a sale.



According to The Telegraph, the Blues could return with a fresh approach for the Spain international, who has less than a year left on his Swans deal. Llorente is currently out of action due to a fractured arm, but the English champions are still prepared to offer £15m for his services.



The former Juventus man proved a huge hit during first season in English football as his 15 league goals helped the Swans avoid relegation in the penultimate game of the campaign.



Swansea City are currently short of attacking options following the departure of Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton, and it will be interesting to see whether they will permit Llorente's sale this month.

