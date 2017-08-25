Chelsea confident of signing Oxlade-Chamberlain

Chelsea are reportedly confident of signing Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain before the close of the summer transfer window.

The England international has less than a year left on his existing deal, and his situation has attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool.



According to The Telegraph, the 24-year-old has been offered a bumper wage package of £180,000 per week to remain at the Emirates, but he is likely to snub those terms.



Oxlade-Chamberlain is said to be eyeing further progress in his club and international level, and he is prepared to push for a fresh challenge rather than committing his future to the north London club.



Chelsea are said to have lodged a fresh bid worth £35m for the former Southampton graduate, and they are confident of persuading Arsenal into a sale before next week's transfer deadline.



Oxlade-Chamberlain has managed 197 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners but nearly half of those outings have come from the substitutes' bench.

