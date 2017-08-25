Zlatan Ibrahimovic rejoins Manchester United

Former Sweden international Zlatan Ibrahimovic has sealed his return to Manchester United on a new one-year deal. The 35-year-old scored 28 goals in 46 outings for the Red Devils last term, before he suffered a nasty knee damage in the closing stages of the campaign.





United initially snubbed the opportunity of extending his contract by a further 12 months, although the Swede was allowed to continue his rehabilitation at the club's Carrington complex.



A recent report from The Sun suggested that Jose Mourinho is keen on having the veteran back in his first-team squad, and United have now announced the player's return on a fresh 12-month contract.



"We are delighted Zlatan is on the road to recovery and we are equally delighted to have his ambition and experience back with us," Mourinho told the club's official website.



Ibrahimovic will wear the number 10 shirt for the 2017/18 campaign, and there are suggestions that he could make his comeback prior to the Tottenham Hotspur game on October 28.



Manchester United have made a terrific start to the new league season with convincing 4-0 victories over West Ham United and Swansea City, and this has already bridged a two-point advantage over their title rivals.

