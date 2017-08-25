Julian Draxler to stay put at PSG

Julian Draxler has reportedly decided to remain at Paris Saint-Germain for the season, agent Roger Wittmann has revealed. The Germany international has been recently linked with a move away from Parc des Princes after the club shelled out a world-record £198m fee to sign Neymar.

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich have all been associated with his services over the past week with Les Parisiens said to eyeing a sum of around £35m to part ways with his services.



However, according to German outlet Sky Sport, Draxler's agent Wittmann has insisted that the 23-year-old is prepared to fight for his position rather than pursuing a fresh challenge.



Draxler only arrived in Paris from Wolfsburg in January of this year, and he has since notched 10 goals across all competitions for Unai Emery's side.



The World Cup winner made his first appearance of the season last weekend as he came on as a late substitute in Paris Saint-Germain's 6-2 triumph over Toulouse.





