Juventus make contact to sign Chelsea defender

Serie A holders Juventus have reportedly made contact with Chelsea over a surprise deal to sign defender Gary Cahill . The England international was named as the Blues' captain following the departure of John Terry earlier this summer.

According to The Sun, the Old Lady have enquired over the services of Cahill as they look to fill the void left by Leonardo Bonucci's departure to AC Milan.



The 31-year-old is currently serving a three-match suspension following his red card in the opening day defeat to Burnley and Conte is open to selling him at the right price.



Max Allegri's side are said to prefer a season-long loan for the experienced centre-back, but they would be prepared to pay around £16.5m to sign him on a permanent basis.



Cahill has managed nearly 250 appearances for the west London giants since arriving from Bolton Wanderers in the summer of 2011. He has also won two Premier League titles and the Champions League during his six-year stay.

