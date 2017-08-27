Manchester United table bid for Gareth Bale?

Manchester United are reported to have made a club-record bid to sign Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale .





The Wales international has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this month, and according to Don Balon, United have lodged a £92m offer for his services.



It is added that the European champions are considering brokering the deal as they can no longer guarantee him regular playing time ahead of Spanish prospect Marco Asensio.



Asensio bagged two brilliant goals during the recent 5-1 aggregate win over Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup, and Los Blancos are desperate to commit him to a long-term contract with the assurance of a starting spot.



Both United and Real have had a hostile relationship since the David de Gea saga back in 2015, but the latter would be willing to cash in on their Welshman at the right price.



Manchester United have been on the search for a world-class winger to add to their ranks, and it appears that Bale could be the headline signing prior to Thursday's transfer deadline.

