Leicester City eyeing deal for Manchester United centre-back

Leicester City are reportedly lining up a late bid for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling . The England international has been an unused substitute since the start of the Premier League season.

Smalling endured an injury hit campaign with the Red Devils last term, and as a result, managed just 13 starts in the top-flight.



Phil Jones and Eric Bailly have occupied the central defensive positions in the new season, and the centre-back is more or less competing alongside Victor Lindelof for a backup role.



According to The Leicester Mercury, Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare is a keen admirer of the former Fulham man, and he is prepared to make a late move for his services this month.



The 27-year-old has also attracted interest from West Bromwich Albion during this summer's transfer window whilst the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have previously made enquiries over his availability.



Jose Mourinho recently cited that every player is important to his squad, and he would probably block any move for Smalling, who still has two years on his contract.

