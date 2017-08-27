Barcelona still in talks for Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona are reportedly still in the hunt to sign Philippe Coutinho despite recruiting Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund earlier this week.

The Catalan giants recently sealed the services of Dembele for an initial £97m, and this had led to suggestions Coutinho could miss out on his dream move to Camp Nou.



However, Spanish radio outlet Onda Cero claims that the Brazil international remains a top target for Ernesto Valverde's side who have until Monday to finalise his proposed move.



The Reds have already turned down three bids for the former Inter Milan ace, and as a result, the attacker is 'very low' at Anfield in recent days.



Coutinho has not featured for Liverpool since the start of the campaign with Jurgen Klopp stressing that his leading performer is still struggling with a back injury.



Liverpool play hosts to Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, and Klopp will be quietly confident of a win due to their recent home dominance in the fixture.

