Everton set price for Oumar Niasse

Everton have reportedly placed an £8m price tag on Oumar Niasse's head amid interest from Brighton and Hove Albion . The Senegal international is currently deemed surplus to requirements at Goodison Park.





According to The Mail, the Seagulls have switched their attention towards the 27-year-old striker after their deal for Raphael Dwamena from Zurich collapsed due to a failed medical.



Ronald Koeman is said to be keen on offloading Niasse from his ranks before the end of the month as he looks to reduce the forward's £80,000 weekly earnings from the wage bill.



Niasse joined the Toffees from Lokomotiv Moscow under the guidance of former boss Roberto Martinez, but has since found it tough to force his way into Koeman's plans.



The out-of-favour marksman impressed during his temporary stint at Hull City in the second half of last season, and the Toffees are hoping to gain at least £8m from his sale this month.



Should the deal go through, the Toffees will have made a significant loss on the player, who joined for a fee of around £13.5m from the Russian Premier League 18 months ago.

