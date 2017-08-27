Alexis Sanchez makes hefty wage demands at Arsenal

Chile international Alexis Sanchez is seeking a weekly wage of around £400,000 in order to commit his future to Arsenal.

The 28-year-old has already snubbed a £300,000-a-week offer from the north London giants, and this has increased speculation over his future.



Manchester City are said to be eyeing a late raid for his services but manager Arsene Wenger is adamant that the attacker won't be sold at any cost.



Sanchez has just 10 months left on his existing deal at the Emirates, and according to The Star, the Chilean wants to become the Premier League's highest earner at £400,000-a-week.



Paul Pogba is currently the most paid player in the top flight at £290,000-a-week, and Arsenal will have to break their wage structure by a fair margin to prolong Sanchez's stay.



Meanwhile, Wenger's side are in a similar situation with Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is said to want a £200,000-a-week salary to pen an extension.



Sanchez is likely to make his first appearance of the new season when the Gunners make the visit to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

