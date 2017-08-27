Everton express interest in Jamie Vardy

Everton are reportedly weighing up a late bid to sign Leicester City marksman Jamie Vardy . The England international is also a transfer target for Chelsea.

The Toffees have spent in excess of £130m on eight players in the transfer window, but manager Ronald Koeman is still on the search for a new marksman.



According to The Mirror, the Toffees are hoping to pursue the services of Vardy who they believe would welcome a fresh challenge at this stage of his career.



The Merseyside outfit are prepared to lodge a fee of around £40m to land the former Fleetwood man, although they still face competition from Chelsea.



Everton have previously failed with approaches for Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke and Arsenal's Olivier Giroud with the latter having decided to fight for his position in the Gunners' lineup.



Koeman has seen his side make a good start to the Premier League campaign with four points from the opening two games. They face a tough trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, where they have not won in 22 previous attempts.

