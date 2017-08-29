Patrick Roberts rejoins Celtic from Man City

20-year-old winger Patrick Roberts has returned to Celtic on a 12-month loan deal. Manchester City have allowed Roberts to return to the Scottish Premier League on a temporary basis and expect the player to return to the Etihad Stadium next summer.





Roberts enjoyed a fantastic season with Celtic last year, helping the club to a treble winning campaign. Brendan Rodgers, the Celtic coach, has insisted that his only target prior to the end of the transfer window would be to wrap up a deal for the City winger.



Roberts told reporters: "We had a good end to the season, which obviously helped, and playing for these great fans was also a factor coming back. It's great to be back and I can't wait to get going again.



"The manager has been brilliant with me. He obviously wanted me back and so did Celtic. I had a decision to make after pre-season and when that came around Brendan Rodgers was obviously a huge factor in that.



"He is a top manager. I worked under him all of the last year and I believe I can develop under him even more and become a better player."

