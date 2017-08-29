West Brom to sign Brazil international midfielder

West Brom have had an offer accepted for Brazilian international Josef De Souza. The Fenerbahce midfielder will be allowed to leave Turkey for a transfer fee of around 20 million GBP.





Josef De Souza has been one of Fenerbahce's best players since his arrival in Turkey from Sao Paulo. Since his move to the Turkish side, Souza has slipped out of Brazil's national squad and hopes that a move to the Premier League will boost his international prospects. Josef de Souza has played for Vasco, Porto, Gremio and Sao Paulo prior to Fenerbahce and is considered one of the country's best defensive midfielders.



West Brom manager Tony Pulis wants to bring in more experience and will opt for the signing of Josef, aged 28, as a midfield enforcer.



The Brazilian can also play in defence and his preferred position is right-back, but at WBA he is expected to play in the heart of the club's midfield.



The player will sign a three year contract with the Baggies.

