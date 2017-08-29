Inter Milan hopeful of Eliaquim Mangala deal

Inter Milan are confident that a deal to sign French defender Eliaquim Mangala can be agreed before the transfer window closes. The centre-back has been told by Pep Guardiola that he is surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium.





Mangala, despite having three years remaining on his current deal, wants to leave the club in search of regular first-team football.



Inter Milan are seeking at least three new faces prior to the end of the transfer window and have already agreed a deal for Arsenal defender Shkrodan Mustafi on loan.



Mangala has at times struggled since his arrival at the club and has been told that he can leave on loan but Inter want to sign the defender on a permanent basis and the Serie A giants will pay a reported 22 million euros to push trough a deal before the end of August.



According to reports, Inter Milan have beaten French side Marseille to the signature of Mangala and the defender will sign a four year contract in Italy.

