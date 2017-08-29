Swansea City want Wilfried Bony

Swansea City manager Paul Clement wants to bring Wilfried Bony back to the club before the end of the transfer window. The Ivory Coast international has been told he is free to leave the Etihad Stadium before the transfer window closes.





With Fernando Llorente - Swansea's current first choice striker - set to leave the club and join Chelsea, Clement wants to bring in at least one new striker as a replacement and has decided that Bony would be a suitable alternative.



Bony had a successful stint playing for the Welsh side, with the 28-year-old scoring 26 Premier League goals over two seasons.



The striker spent last season on loan at Stoke City, but Mark Hughes' side decided against making a permanent move for the striker as Bony struggled to fulfill expectations at the club.



Bony has two years remaining at the Etihad Stadium and will be allowed to leave for a cut price fee of £7.5 million should a deal be completed before the transfer window closes.

