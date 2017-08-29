Andriy Yarmolenko joins Borussia Dortmund
Ukrainian international Andriy Yarmolenko has moved to Borussia Dortmund from Dinamo Kiev as a replacement for Ousmane Dembele. Dembele sealed a 150 million euro transfer to Barcelona this week.
Sporting Director at Borussia Dortmund Michael Zorc told reports of Yarmolenko's move: "Andriy is a player we've tracked for a long time and who stands for top level football both on club and national team level."
The 27-year-old joins the German club after 9 years playing for the Ukrainian giants and has signed a four-year contract for the Bundesliga side. The midfielder, who can also play as a striker, has enjoyed an excellent start to the new campaign, scoring 3 goals in 5 games for Dinamo.
Yarmolenko, who has 29 goals in 68 caps for the Ukraine, completed a move to Dortmund for a fee of around 20 million euros.
It is understood that Borussia Dortmund will now follow on the signing of Yarmolenko with a transfer move for Chile international Alexis Sanchez, who is currently stalling on signing a new contract with Arsenal with his current deal having just 12 months left to run before expiry.
