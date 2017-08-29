Siem De Jong rejoins Ajax

Newcastle United and Ajax have agreed on a deal for Siem De Jong . The Dutch international midfielder will return to the club that sold him to the Toon Army just two years ago.





De Jong struggled since his arrival at Newcastle and Rafa Benitez informed the player that he would be allowed to leave prior to the summer holiday.



De Jong has moved to Ajax in a deal worth a reported 5 million euros.



A Newcastle United statement read: "Siem de Jong has completed a permanent transfer to Dutch side Ajax. The 28-year-old returns to the Amsterdam Arena, where he made over 200 appearances before signing for the Magpies in the summer of 2014."



De Jong only played in 26 games for Newcastle United and will be allowed to kickstart his career back in the Eredivisie.



According to reports from the Netherlands, Ajax has beaten Italian clubs Inter Milan and Sampdoria to signing the attacking midfielder, who has signed a five-year deal with the Dutch club.

