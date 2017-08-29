Marseille interested in signing Divock Origi

French club Marseille are reportedly planning an attempt to sign Liverpool striker Divock Origi following their failed approach to land Arsenal's Olivier Giroud .





Giroud had been identified as the prime target to bolster Les Phoceens' attack this summer, before the Frenchman decided to fight for his position at the Emirates Stadium.



As a result, Origi has emerged as an option for the former French champions, who are looking to bolster their strike force before this week's deadline, The Mirror reports.



The Belgium international notched seven goals and contributed three assists for the Reds during the previous campaign, but his game time in the new season has been limited to just nine minutes.



Jurgen Klopp recently hinted that Origi could pursue a temporary deal elsewhere during the 2017/18 campaign, and the next couple of days will give a clarity on the situation.



The former Lille man has found himself behind the likes of Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke in the pecking order for the centre-forward role.

