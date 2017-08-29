Arsenal back in for Jonny Evans

Arsenal are reported to have revived their interest in West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans . The Northern Irishman has been widely tipped to leave the Hawthorns with Manchester City and Leicester City also in the hunt for his signature.

According to The Telegraph, the Gunners are looking into a deal for Evans, who they failed to pursue during the last summer transfer window.



The central defence has been in tatters since the start of the new season, and Arsene Wenger wants to sign the 29-year-old in order to solve their recent crisis.



Leicester City have already had a £21m bid rebuffed for Evans earlier this week, and it is suggested that it could be a straight tussle between Arsenal and City to pursue the former Manchester United graduate.



Pep Guardiola's side have already had multiple offers turned down for Evans this summer, and the Baggies have clarified that they want at least £30m to sanction his sale.



Manchester City are also interested in signing Arsenal contract rebel Alexis Sanchez, but the deal is far from done with the Gunners reluctant to sell their attacker.

