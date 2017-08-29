Liverpool plan third bid for Thomas Lemar

Liverpool are reportedly planning a fresh attempt to sign AS Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar . The France international was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal earlier in the transfer window.

The Merseyside giants have already had two bids rebuffed for the former Caen graduate, but according to The Liverpool Echo, the Reds will lodge a third bid worth £75m for the attacker.



Gunners boss Arsene Wenger cited last week that a deal was dead due to Monaco's reluctance to sell, but Liverpool remain hopeful of convincing the Principality club.



The report adds that Jurgen Klopp is prepared to offer Divock Origi as makeweight in order to persuade the French champions into a sale before Thursday's transfer deadline.



Monaco have lost the likes of Benjamin Mendy, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Bernardo Silva in this summer's transfer window while Kylian Mbappe is also on his way out with an initial loan deal finalised with Paris Saint-Germain.



Liverpool have made a good start to the new league campaign, and they find themselves in second place after the first three games played.

