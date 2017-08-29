West Bromwich Albion win race for Arsenal defender?

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly deemed favourites to sign Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs after his proposed move to Watford fell through.

The England international had been allowed to hold talks with the Hornets earlier last week, but the deal broke down due to disagreement over personal terms.



As a result, the Baggies appear to have revived their interest in Gibbs for whom they have agreed a £87 sum with the Gunners, The Telegraph reports.



Gibbs will now have a series of medical tests with the West Midlands club before putting pen to paper on a new long-term deal.



The 27-year-old has been on the fringes of the Gunners' first-team for a while, and the signing of Sead Kolasinac this summer, saw him dropped from Arsene Wenger's plans altogether.



Tony Pulis had initially dropped his interest in the left-back due to the Gunners' £15m asking price, but the FA Cup holders have since lowered their demands.



Gibbs will end his 13-year association with Arsenal having made a total of 230 appearances across all competitions. He has won three FA Cup titles and three Community Shields during the period.

