Tottenham make bid for Qatar international striker

Tottenham look set to wrap up their business before the transfer window slams shut in a move for Qatari international forward Akram Afif . The 20-year-old will arrive at Spurs from Villarreal and is currently playing on loan at Belgian side Eupen.





Akram Afif, who spent a short loan spell last season with Sporting Gijon, has already represented Qatar at international level and is considered one of the hottest prospects in the Middle East at this time.



As Qatar prepares to host the World Cup in 2022, Akram is expected to be one of the star players of that international squad and will be hoping a period playing in the Premier League will boost the country's footballing profile.



Reports from Spain indicate that Tottenham will pay an initial fee of 5 million euros to sign the striker and will pay a further 3 million euros depending on performance.



Spurs have beaten interest from Italian club Genoa and Fiorentina to snap up the forward from Villarreal.

