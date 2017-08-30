Arsenal forward agrees terms with Manchester City?

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has reportedly agreed terms with Manchester City ahead of his potential move to the Etihad Stadium.

The Chile international has recently requested permission to leave the national team camp with a view to pushing through a move to the Citizens.



According to The Telegraph, the 28-year-old has already sorted out terms over a £325,000 a week contract, and the Citizens are left to negotiate a transfer fee for his services.



Pep Guardiola's side have failed with an opening bid of £50m for the attacker, but they are expected to come up with a fresh attempt to test the Gunners' resolve.



While the Gunners remain adamant that Sanchez won't be sold, the same opinion is not shared by the players, who want the Chilean out due to his disruptive behaviour.



Arsene Wenger had initially hoped to sign one of Raheem Sterling or Sergio Aguero in a potential exchange deal for Sanchez, but City are keen on losing their key players.









