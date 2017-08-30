Man City ready fresh bid for Alexis Sanchez

Manchester City have reportedly planned a fresh attempt to sign Alexis Sanchez after their initial £50m offer was knocked back by Arsenal.

The Gunners are reluctant to part ways with the Chilean to a direct league rival but they would be tempted by a significantly higher offer from the Citizens.



According to The Evening Standard, the Citizens are determined to prise away Sanchez from the Emirates with Pep Guardiola keen on reuniting with his former Barcelona attacker.



Arsene Wenger is said to have proposed the inclusion of Raheem Sterling or Sergio Aguero in a part exchange move for Sanchez this month, but the Mancunian giants are eager to negotiate a straight cash deal.



The north London club are likely to hold out for a fee of at least £70m for their contract rebel, but this valuation could come down prior to tomorrow's deadline with Sanchez desperate for a move.



Wenger has repeatedly stressed that Sanchez will be risked for the final year of his Gunners contract, but the player has other thoughts in mind, having already agreed terms with the Citizens.

