Manchester United in for Arsenal attacker?

Chile international Alexis Sanchez could make a surprise switch to Manchester United before Thursday's transfer deadline. The attacker is desperate for a switch away from Arsenal after the north London club failed to qualify for this season's Champions League.

Premier League rivals Manchester City have recently failed with an opening £50m offer for Sanchez, but according to The Independent, they could face competition from cross-city rivals United.



The Red Devils have not expressed any interest in Sanchez to date, but The Independent claims that the player's entourage are in contact with Jose Mourinho's over a shock transfer this month.



Mourinho is in the search of a world-class winger to fulfil the left wing position, and Sanchez could be the ideal signing if they manage to convince him to join the club.



The former Barcelona man is currently leaning towards a reunion with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, and the move could be finalised in the next 24 hours, provided they increase their bid to £70m.

