Manchester United submit £50m offer for Marco Asensio

Manchester United have reportedly made a late attempt to pursue the services of highly-rated Real Madrid prospect Marco Asensio .

The 21-year-old has made a top start to the new campaign scoring two goals in the two-legged Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona which was followed by a brace in the 2-2 draw versus Valencia last weekend.



According to Diario Gol, the Red Devils have lodged a formal £50m offer for the Los Blancos youngster, who has a tantalising release clause of £72m in his contract.



However, the bid has been swiftly knocked back by the European champions with manager Zinedine Zidane prepared to discuss a new contract with an increased buy-out sum.



United are planning to bring one more player before tonight's transfer deadline, and this has seen them linked with a move for Gareth Bale, who still appears to get the backing of Zidane.



Bale was jeered by the home fans during Real Madrid's hard-fought 2-2 draw against Valencia last Sunday, but he still remains a valuable player due to Los Blancos' relatively small business this summer.

