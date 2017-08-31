Everton enter race for Michy Batshuayi?

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi could be the subject of a transfer approach from Everton whose manager Ronald Koeman is looking to add a top-class striker to his ranks.





Batshuayi has played deputy to Alvaro Morata in recent Premier League games, and it is suggested that his position could be under threat amid the Blues' pursuit of Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente.



Tottenham Hotspur have also had a bid accepted for Llorente on deadline-day, but the Blues remains hopeful of persuading the Spaniard, who has previously worked under manager Antonio Conte.



Should a deal go through, Batshuayi could potentially be the third-choice in west London, and according to Foot Mercato, the Toffees will seek to lure him to Goodison Park.



Everton have struggled to recruit a quality marksman since Romelu Lukaku's departure to Manchester United, and it appears that his compatriot could make a surprise move to Merseyside. Batshuayi has managed just two league starts for the Premier League champions since arriving from Marseille in a £33.2m deal last summer.

