Everton eyeing deal for former Arsenal skipper

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has reportedly enquired over the possibility of signing former Arsenal captain Thomas Vermaelen from Barcelona.





The Belgium international left the Gunners for Camp Nou back in the summer of 2014, and he has since managed just 11 league appearances due to his persistent injury concerns.



Vermaelen was linked with a potential move to West Bromwich Albion earlier this summer, which never materialised, and according to The Mail, Koeman has made a late attempt to pursue the 31-year-old.



Koeman has recently stated his desire to bring in a left-sided centre-back, who could also play backup to Leighton Baines at left wing-back, and Vermaelen perfectly fits the bill.



Despite this, it has been previously suggested that manager Ernesto Valverde would like to keep hold of Vermaelen as his fourth-choice centre-back.



Apart from a defender, Koeman is also desperate to recruit a new striker to his ranks with Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi emerging as a surprise target prior to tonight's 11 pm deadline.

